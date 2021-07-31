Walk-in vaccination centre opens in Clifden this morning

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A walk-in vaccination centre has opened in Clifden this morning.

The centre is based at Clifden Community School, and will be in operation until 2.30 this afternoon.

It’s open to anyone over the age of 16 and no appointment is necessary – those attending will receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Meanwhile, a walk-in vaccination service will also operate at Galway Racecourse on Monday from 10am to 4pm.

They’re part of a series of walk-in centres being opened across the country this bank holiday weekend.

Walk-In Vaccination Clinics in Galway

Clifden Satellite Vaccination Clinic

Clifden Community School

You can get a vaccination without an appointment at these times:

Saturday 31 July, 10am to 2.30pm

Parking

Free on-site parking.

Facilities

Toilet and wheelchair accessible toilet facilities.

Galway Racecourse

You can get a vaccination without an appointment at these times:

Monday 2 August, 10am to 4pm

Parking

Free on-site parking.

Facilities

Toilet and wheelchair accessible toilet facilities.