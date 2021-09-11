Walk in vaccination centre in Ballybrit open to the public this weekend

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – It has been confirmed to Galway Bay FM News by manager of the vaccination centre in Ballybrit Jean Kelly that the centre is indeed open and will remain so until 4.30 this afternoon and again tomorrow between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

Earlier reports had suggested that the clinic would be closed today (Saturday) but it was confirmed that the centre will provide a walk in clinic for Moderna dose two vaccinations until 12.30 this afternoon with the clinic for first doses open until 4.30.

Those who are getting a second dose are asked to bring your vaccination record card with them.

A walk in clinic for Pfizer first and second doses vaccinations will be open tomorrow from 8.30am to 4.30pm.