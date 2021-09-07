Walk-in testing to be suspended at Galway test centres due to high demand

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Walk-in testing is to be suspended at all Covid-19 test centres in Galway from tomorrow.

The HSE says the move is due to extremely high demand at test sites in the west and north-west regions.

The centres affected are the Galway Airport Testing Centre, Forster Street Testing Centre in the city, MacHale Park Testing Centre in Castlebar, and Castlerea Testing Centre.

All requests for Covid-19 tests at these sites will be by appointment only via the self-referral online portal, GP referrals, and appointments for close contacts.