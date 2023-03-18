Walk in Pink takes place tomorrow for the National Breast Cancer Research Institute

Tomorrow, Mother’s Day, ‘Walk in Pink’ will take place for the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

The charity is asking everyone to help make a difference for the many Irish women suffering from breast cancer by taking part.

1 in 7 Irish women will be diagnosed with breast cancer with over 3,507 cases diagnosed annually and Funds raised from the walk will go directly to support the breast cancer research team at the Lambe Institute, University of Galway, led by Prof. Michael Kerin.

The walk starts at 10:30am from Fr. Griffin Eire Og Club House, South Park to Blackrock and back.

Johanna Downes is the organiser of the walk and she wants as many people as possible to take part.

Registration is just €20 you also get a FREE Pink Beanie and you will also be entered into a draw for a chance to win a €200 Revive Active Hamper.

You can register now at www.WalkInPink.ie but if you cannot online, you can register on the morning.