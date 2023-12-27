Walk-in flu vaccine clinics for children to be held in city tomorrow

Walk-in flu vaccination clinics for children are running around the country today.

The HSE is running a series of walk-in clinics for 2 to 17 year olds at eight locations nationwide.

In Galway, the vaccine will be offered tomorrow, Thursday, from 1pm to 3.30pm, at the Galway City East Primary Care Centre in Doughiska.

The health service says there’s been a rise in flu cases in recent weeks and is appealing to parents to consider getting their child vaccinated.