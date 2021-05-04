Walk-in COVID-19 test centre now operational at Galway Airport site

print

A walk in COVID-19 test centre is now operational at the former Galway Airport site in Carnmore.

The centre opened at 10am today and will operate from 10am until 7.30pm on weekdays, and from 10am to 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The temporary walk-in will function independently of the main testing base to identify asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the community.

The no appointment service is free of charge and available to those aged over 16.

The public is reminded that anyone with symptoms of the virus must call their GP for referral to the main testing base.

Chief Officer of Community Healthcare West Breda Crehan-Roche says a walk-in pop up testing site is also being examined for the city centre where transport would not be required – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour