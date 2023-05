Galway Bay fm newsroom – Walk-in COVID-19 booster clinics will be held at Galway racecourse in Ballybrit this weekend.

The free clinics are part of a national campaign aimed at those aged 70 or over, or those with a weak immune system.

The clinics will be held on saturday from 8:30am to 12:30pm, and on Sunday from 9am to 1pm.

Those attending are advised to bring photo ID that shows a date of birth, and more info can be found at HSE.ie