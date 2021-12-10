Walk-in clinics on Monday and Tuesday at Ballybrit for booster vaccines for over 50s

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed that there will be walk-in clinics on Monday and Tuesday at Ballybrit for COVID booster vaccines for the over 50s

People aged 50 to 59 who have reached an interval of at least 150 days since their second dose vaccine or have an interval of at least 3 months since receiving the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are now eligible to get a booster vaccine dose.

The Ballybrit Vaccination Centre is running scheduled appointment clinics only this weekend for people in the 50 to 59 age group.

Anyone who is invited for a booster dose vaccine appointment by text is asked to attend if possible or reply to the text to reschedule.

In order to avoid long queues at the weekend, when traffic is expected to be busier than usual, the first walk-in clinics for the 50 to 59 age group will take place from Monday

Monday’s walk-in for Booster Vaccine for those aged 50 to 59 will be from 8.30am to 2.30pm and is for people who had their second dose on or before 16 July.

Tuesday’s walk-in will run from 2pm to 8pm, for people who had their second dose on or before 17 July.

People aged 50 to 59 who have reached the interval since their second dose/single dose, may also get their vaccine from a participating pharmacy.

The HSE has told Galway Bay fm news that the vaccination centre in Ballybrit will be arranging more walk-in clinics between now and the end of the year.

The details on getting a booster vaccine, including who is eligible and dates of the walk-in clinics, are available from hse.ie and new dates are regularly added.

Anyone who has had COVID since their previous vaccination should wait to get their booster dose at least 6 months after the positive test result.