Walk-in clinics for children’s flu vaccine at Ballybrit this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of walk-in clinics for the children’s flu vaccine will be held at Ballybrit Racecourse this weekend.

The measure is in response to rising numbers of flu cases among children, as well as significant numbers of children who’ve been hospitalised with flu this winter.

The first clinic will be held tomorrow (Friday) from 2pm to 8pm.

On Saturday, the walk-in clinic will be open from 8.30am to 2.30pm.

There’ll also be a clinic on Friday week, January 20th, from 2pm to 8pm – as well as on Sunday, January 22nd, from 8.30am to 2.30pm.