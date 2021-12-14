Walk-in clinics for booster vaccines to resume at Ballybrit this afternoon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Walk-in clinics will resume at Ballybrit this afternoon for those aged 50 – 59 looking to receive a vaccine booster.

The HSE says almost a thousand people received a booster at the Ballybrit Vaccination Centre yesterday and no major delays were reported.

Today’s clinic will run from 2pm until 8pm and those attending are advised to check the HSE website and social media for updates on queue times.

It comes as the length of time between a person’s second dose and booster has been reduced from five months to three.

The Health Minister says it’s “all hands on deck” in order to speed up the roll out of the booster campaign.

Pop-up vaccination centres and extended opening hours are among the measures being considered by Cabinet today.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says they’ll also look at how to support GPs and pharmacists.

Just over 26,500 boosters were administered yesterday.

Infectious diseases expert Sam McConkey says the HSE needs to aim for much more: