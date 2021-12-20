Walk-in clinic re-opens in Ballybrit this morning after over 2000 COVID boosters were administered yesterday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The walk-in vaccination centre re-opens in Ballybrit this morning after over 2000 COVID boosters were administered yesterday, in what was one of the busiest days ever at the clinic.

There were initial delays of up to two hours as people gathered in the morning, but this was later reduced to an average wait time of 45 minutes.

The clinic, which was available for those aged 40 and upwards, extended its session from the planned closure time of 2.30pm to 6pm.

This morning, the walk-in clinic re-opens at 8.30 and will remain open all this week up to and including Christmas Eve.

The times for today, tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday are 8.30am to 2.30pm and on Christmas Eve the vaccination centre opens from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

A walk-in booster clinic for those aged over 40, and healthcare workers, will be available throughout the week as well as a walk-in clinic for those who wish to get a first or second vaccination.

HSE National Director for Vaccinations, Damien McCallion, says there was huge demand on the first day of boosters for over 40s.