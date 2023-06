Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There will be a walk and yoga on Salthill Prom tomorrow as part of a nationwide mental health initiative

It’s headed up by Lidl, in partnership with Jigsaw, The National Centre for Youth Mental Health

Tomorrow’s event takes place from 10am to 12 noon, and registration is not needed

It involves youth advocates and youth projects across the city. Simply show up and take part

Mental health advocate and musician Niall Breslin has lent his support to this initiative