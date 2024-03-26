Galway Bay FM

Waiting times for eye tests for Galway paediatric patients dramatically drop

Waiting times for eye tests for Galway paediatric patients dramatically drop

Eye test waiting times for paediatric patients in Galway have been reduced dramatically from 2 years to 6 weeks.

This is largely down to the new Ophthalmology Modernised Care Pathway, which began in May 2023 and operates five days a week in the city, Tuam, and Loughrea.

The HSE says over 3,500 children have been treated from the waiting list, including 2,633 who had been waiting for more than a year.

It adds there are no waiting lists for paediatric eye care in Galway for new or review patients, with children being seen within the HSE Urgent and Routine category timelines.

