Wait times of over 2 hours at Ballybrit Walk In Vaccination Centre

Those seeking to get their COVID 19 booster jab at Galway Racecourse today faced lengthy queues and waiting times of up to 2 hours or more.

Walk-in centres for 60-69 year olds at Ballybrit in Galway, Simonstown in Co. Meath and Moate in Co. Westmeath reported some of the longest waiting times across the country.

Some Covid-19 walk-in vaccination centres experienced wait times of at least 60 minutes this afternoon.

The HSE has urged people to check waiting times at its social media channels before heading out to a any booster clinic.