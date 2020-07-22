W.H.O.’s Special Envoy on Covid-19 to speak at NUIG event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The World Health Organisation’s Special Envoy on Covid-19 is to speak at an NUI Galway event next week.

The event, being held by the university’s Centre for One Health, will examine the benefits of approaching health issues in both a human and animal context.

It’ll focus on Covid-19 as a specific example on how illnesses can impact humans and animals alike – based on the belief that Covid-19 originated from bats.

Dr. David Nabarro from the W.H.O. will speak at the event which is being held on Zoom between 2:30 and 4pm on Monday.

Those who wish to attend can register on Eventbrite by searching ‘Centre for One Health Spotlight Series’.

Director of the Centre for One Health, Dr Dearbhaile Morris says that Covid-19 can be examined and addressed through a One Health approach – to hear Dearbhaile, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…