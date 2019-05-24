Voting underway across Galway city and county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Voting is underway across Galway in the local and European elections.

There are 39 seats up for grabs in the county; a further 18 in the city; while 4 seats are up for grabs in the Midlands/North-West constituency for the EU parliament.

Voters will also be asked to have their say on proposals to change the legislation currently regulating divorce law in Ireland.

The total electorate for Galway is just shy of 190 thousand; 141 thousand of those are registered in the county, while another 49 thousand make up the city register.

Galway Bay fm news will bring you live and comprehensive coverage of the election results from 10 tomorrow morning, right until the very last seat is filled.