Voting steady across Galway city and county with average 16%

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The voter turnout in Galway has been steady so far in the local and European elections and the divorce law amendments, with an average 16 per cent

There are 39 council seats up for grabs in the county; a further 18 in the city; while 4 seats are up for grabs in the Midlands/North-West constituency for the EU parliament.

Among the strongest turnouts this lunchtime were Monivea and Clifden in the county and Salthill and Westside in the city.

The total electorate for Galway is just shy of 190 thousand; 141 thousand of those are registered in the county, while another 49 thousand make up the city register.

