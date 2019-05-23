Voting on Galway’s islands slow so far

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Islanders today have an early say in local and European elections, as well as the divorce referendum.

However, turnout is so far being broadly described as ‘slow’ – particularly on Inis Meain, due to a funeral which many islanders are attending in the city today.

There are just over 1,200 people registered to vote on Inis Mór, Inis Meain, Inis Oirr and Inishbofin.

Today is likely the last time they’ll be asked to vote a day before the rest of the country, as a bill has been passed to allow them to go to the polls on the same day.

Overall, 1,030 voters on the Aran Islands fall within the newly created Connemara South constituency; where 11 candidates are contesting 5 seats, including 2 sitting councillors.

While 183 voters on Inishbofin are part of the Connemara North constituency, where 7 candidates – including 4 incumbents – are contesting 4 seats.

They’re also being asked to have their say in the EU elections for the Midlands/North-West, which has just 4 seats to share among 17 candidates, including 3 sitting MEPS.

Voting is also underway in the divorce referendum on Galway’s islands today.

It proposes changes to legislation relating to the amount of time a couple must live apart before applying for divorce, as well as recognition of foreign divorces.