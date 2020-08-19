Voter registration drive for US citizens living in Ireland comes to Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A voter registration drive for US citizens living in Ireland is coming to Galway this weekend.

Democrats Abroad Ireland will be holding the drives throughout Ireland to assist US citizens in registering and requesting their ballots.

The Galway drive will take place this Saturday from 1-4pm at Shop Street and from 4-6 at McGinn’s Hop House at Woodquay.

Democrats Abroad Ireland volunteers will be on the streets to get as many Americans in Ireland to vote, regardless of their political preference.

Chair of DA Ireland, Carija Ihus says the US presidential election on November 3rd is expected to see the highest voter turnout in American history – for more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…