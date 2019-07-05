Volunteers to patrol the banks of the River Corrib tonight

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Volunteers are to patrol the Corrib’s edges tonight in a bid to save lives.

Claddagh Watch is a new voluntary organisation that aims to monitor the Corrib river two nights every week to stop people entering the water.

Most of the volunteers have either mental health training or first aid training.

They will set up patrol for the first time tonight from 11 o’clock and will monitor the river banks until 4:30 tomorrow morning – and they will resume the patrol again tomorrow night.

Founder of the organisation, Arthur Carr, says there is a serious need for this organisation in Galway.

