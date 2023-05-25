Volunteers sought for anti dog-fouling campaign in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Volunteers are being sought across the city for an anti dog-fouling campaign.

‘Clean it Up, You Dirty Pup’ is an initiative of Galway City Council – and it’s seen strong results since it was launched two years ago.

Are you fed up with inconsiderate dog owners leaving dog poo in your housing estate?

Maybe you’re sick of dog poo on the footpaths and in the parks across the city.

Have you ever accidentally tracked dog poo into your house and smelled “that smell”?

If the answer is yes to any or all of those questions, you’re being urged to volunteer for this year’s ‘Clean it up, You Dirty Pup’ campaign.

Launched in 2021, the campaign has seen a reduction of 60 percent in dog fouling in five trial areas.

It involves highly colourful ground stencils and posters urging people to pick up after the dogs – with volunteers spraying unclaimed dropping with vibrant paint to make it more obvious to pedestrians.

It’s been so successful that other local authorities nationwide are looking to emulate what’s being done in Galway to tackle the scourge of dog poo.

Further information can be found at GalwayCity.ie.