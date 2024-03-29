Galway Bay FM

Volunteers required as 500 trees set to be planted in Glenamaddy today

Glenamaddy Community Garden is appealing for volunteers today, Good Friday, to help with the planting of 500 trees

The group members are planting Irish native trees in a new patch of land at the back of their garden on the Creggs Road

They hope to create a woodland area for future generations to enjoy

The trees have been sponsored by the cross-border initiative Trees on the Land

It’s working to establish young native trees across the 32 counties

Planting of the Oak, Birch, Hazel and Rowan trees starts at 10 this morning

20 people currently attend weekly sessions at Glenamaddy Community Garden, but they’re hoping to grow their community

