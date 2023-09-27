Galway Bay FM

27 September 2023

Volunteering work was worth €130m to Galway economy last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Volunteering work was worth 130 million euro to Galway’s economy last year.

Galway Volunteer Centre says over 1,000 people have put themselves forward to volunteer with them so far this year.

The Charity Regulator’s report also revealed that volunteering contributed 2.5 billion euro to Ireland’s economy.

GVC Development Manager, Donnacha Foley, says they strive to find volunteer opportunities to match those coming forward:

