Volunteer Recruitment Fair to take place in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A recruitment event for those interested in voluntary work across Galway will take place in Salthill tomorrow, February 2nd.

The Galway City Volunteer Recruitment Fair is organised by Volunteer Galway and will bring together over 50 charities and community organisers from the city and county.

They’ll speak to members of the public about what’s happening in their communities, what roles are available and how they can get involved.

The volunteer recruitment fair will take place at the Galway Bay Hotel tomorrow afternoon between 2 and 5pm.

Development Manager with Volunteer Galway, Donncha Foley, says volunteering is one of the rare situations where everybody wins.

