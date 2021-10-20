Volume of planning enforcement files on hand exceeds capacity of existing county council staff

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The volume of planning enforcement files on hand in Galway County Council exceeds the capacity of existing staff.

Director of Services Michael Owens told a meeting of the local authority that planning enforcement is an essential element and is integral to the planning system.

He admitted the local authority does not have the staff required but stated a recruitment process is very well advanced.

His comments followed concerns raised by various councillors over a perceived lack of planning enforcement around the county.

Councillor Jim Cuddy told the meeting developments have gone ahead that are totally unauthorised and constituents are very frustrated to see such issues not dealt with and enforced.

He stressed staffing is the problem and must be addressed.

Following a lengthy debate to address the underfunding of Galway County Council for sufficient staffing at all levels, Fianna Fail Councillor Mary Hoade told the meeting it’s hoped Minister for Housing, Local Government Darragh O’Brien will visit Galway before the end of November.