Voices for Down Syndrome named city volunteer of the year at Mayor’s Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Voices for Down Syndrome has been named as Galway City Council Volunteer of the Year.

The group received the title at the sixteenth annual Mayor’s Awards for Galway city last evening.

Carmel Garret won the Arts, Culture, Heritage & Cúrsaí Gaeilge Award in recognition of her contribution with the Galway Youth Orchestra.

Carmel Mahoney was honoured with the Residents’ & Local Areas Award for her dedication in leading and supporting the residents in Oaklands and the surrounding areas.

The Community Service & Social Inclusion Group Award went to Galway Rape Crisis Centre SATU Volunteer Psychological Support.

While the Individual Community Service & Social Inclusion Award went to Mike Swan for his continued commitment to RNLI Galway for the last 22 years.

The Older Volunteer of the Year Award went to Seamus Harlowe, for his voluntary commitment to Shantalla Mens Shed.

The Environmental Sustainability Award went to Cycle Bus, while the Sports Volunteer of the Year Award went to Hiroto and Chinatsu Hakamanda , in recognition of their work with Galway Speeders Para Table Tennis.

The Children and Youth Support Award went to Colman McDonagh, for his work with Foróige in Ballybane.

Finally the Young Volunteer of the Year Award went to Sara Fuller, in recognition of her voluntary Fundraising activities for Ability West.

Over 100 individuals and groups received certificates from the Mayor in celebration of voluntary activity in community life in the city.

The ceremony was held in the Galway Bay Hotel last night in front of an audience of over 300 people.