29 May 2024

Vodafone to upgrade to 4G and 5G networks across Galway City next month

Vodafone is to permanently upgrade its networks to 4G and 5G across Galway City next month

It follows a €8 million investment in networks across the city as part of its national network upgrade programme.

It also means that 3G networks across the city will be switched off for good from next month.

Customers who use a 3G only handset are being advised to switch to a 4 or 5G compatible device in Vodafone stores as soon as possible.

