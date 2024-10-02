Galway Bay FM

2 October 2024

Vodafone to switch off 3G in County Galway

Vodafone is set to switch off 3G in County Galway – following the recent switching off of the service in Galway City.

From October, 3G will no longer be available, and customers using a 3G only handset are advised to upgrade.

They’ll still have access to text messages and calls – but won’t be able to access the internet.

3G was first introduced in 2001 – and it’s believed the number of people using 3G only handsets would be small.

