Vodafone secures permission to replace telecommunications infrastructure in Oranmore with larger structure

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Vodafone Ireland has secured planning permission to replace a telecommunications structure on Main Street in Oranmore with a taller piece of infrastructure.

An Bord Pleanála has given the project the green light subject to six conditions.

The project led by Vodafone Ireland Limited seeks to remove an existing 15 metres telecommunications support structure and replace it with a new 24 metre unit.

County Planners refused the application in February citing concerns including that the development would be visually obtrusive, would seriously injure the amenities if the area and the value of property in the vicinity.

An Bord Pleanála has overturned the county council decision in granting permission with revised conditions.

One states the mast and all associated antennas and equipment are removed from the site when no longer required.