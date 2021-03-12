Vodafone secures permission for extension of telecommunications structure at Shantalla Road

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Vodafone Ireland has secured permission for the extension of an existing telecommunications lattice structure at Shantalla Road in the city.

The structure will carry antennas, dishes and associated equipment at the Eir Exchange on Shantalla Road.

The development also provides for new ground equipment cabinets, new fencing and all associated site development works for wireless data and broadband services.

City planners have attached two conditions.

One states the developer shall allow, subject to reasonable terms, other licenced mobile telecommunications operators to co-locate their antennae onto the proposed mast.