Visitors to Connemara Beaches this weekend advised to act responsibly in relation to parking and litter

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Visitors to Connemara Beaches this May Bank Holiday weekend have been asked to act responsibly in relation to parking and litter.

Connemara North Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion has confirmed that following on from the scenes at beaches and amenity areas last weekend, Galway County Council, have put in place more signage, bins and portaloos in some areas such as Dogs Bay, Gurteen Beaches and Glassilaun Beach.

Councillor Mannion pointed out that parking along regional roads adjacent to beaches caused delays to traffic last weekend with some areas impassable at times.

She said that this was of huge concern it could have led to emergency services being delayed if required and she has asked people to plan ahead and park responsibly.