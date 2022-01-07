Visitor restrictions introduced at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe

Media Statement

Limited Access to Visitors at Portiuncula University Hospital

07 January 2022

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community, visiting at Portiuncula University Hospital is being curtailed from today, Friday 07 January.

Visiting will be facilitated on compassionate grounds, on an exceptional basis only. These visits must be arranged in advance by calling the nurse in charge of the ward.

The nominated support person/visitor must complete a COVID-19 screening checklist and follow the public health guidance, including wearing a FFP2 surgical face mask (when requested) or surgical face mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly. In line with national guidance on visiting, visitors will be asked to produce their EU Digital COVID Certificate or HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity when they arrive.

There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners, in line with national guidance.

The limitation on visiting access is necessary to protect vulnerable patients and hospital staff and will be kept under review.