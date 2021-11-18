Visitor restrictions imposed at UHG and Merlin Park in response to rising Covid-19 case numbers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Visitor restrictions are being imposed at UHG and Merlin Park Hospital due to rising case numbers of Covid-19 in the community.

Access to visitors is now being limited to one person per patient, between 6pm and 7pm every day.

Exceptions will be made on compassionate grounds and these visits can be arranged in advance with ward mangers.

There are seperate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners.

It comes as there’s been a continued reduction in Covid-19 patients at UHG over the past week, with 18 virus patients currently being treated.

But, General Manager at University Hospital Galway, Chris Kane, says that could change very quickly.

Speaking to Galway Talks, she says with such high rates of Covid-19 in the community, they have to ensure hospital patients are protected.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.