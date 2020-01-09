Visiting restrictions put in place at UHG due to flu-spike

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Visiting restrictions have been put in place at St. Nicholas’s Ward at University Hospital Galway due to an increase in the number of patients with the flu.

The public is being asked not to visit the ward in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading to seriously ill patients.

Management at UHG is also asking the public to limit visits to other areas of the hospital and to refrain from visiting if they have experienced flu symptoms recently.

Nationally, 28 people have died as a result of the flu so far this season, up from 22 on this day last week.

The HSE is reminding the public that the flu vaccination is the best way to avoid the illness.

Consultant Microbiologist at UHG, Professor Martin Cormican, says the measure is to protect both patients and visitors.