Visiting restrictions for partners eased at UHG Maternity Department

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Visiting restrictions for partners have been eased at the Maternity Department at University Hospital Galway

The Saolta Hospital Authority says that in light of recent improvements in community transmission of COVID-19, a number of visiting restrictions will ease from Monday (April 25)

They include partners being allowed to attend anomaly scans, to visit St Catherine’s Ward and St Angela’s Ward from 7 to 8pm and for fathers visiting the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit the time will increase to 30 minutes

Saolta says visiting arrangements will be kept under review while there is still a risk of introduction of COVID infection to the Maternity Department.