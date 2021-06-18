Visiting Restrictions eased at UHG and Merlin Park Hospital

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Visiting restrictions are to be eased at University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park Hospital from Monday

The hospitals will be facilitating 1 visitor per inpatient each day.

Visiting times will be from 2pm to 3pm and from 7pm to 8pm each day. .

Visits must be pre-arranged by family members / visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or Unit in advance.

Visitors will be required to complete a screening checklist regarding COVID-19, on entry to the hospital and to follow all the public health guidelines including wearing a mask

Galway University Hospitals are also requesting that where possible, approved visitors will have received a COVID-19 vaccination, in order to minimise the risk to patients.

It is also recommended that children do not visit the hospitals, unless agreed in advance on compassionate grounds, with the ward / Unit manager.

Meanwhile, the Maternity Department is currently facilitating access for birthing partners/parents with some conditions, in line with recent national guidance on visiting restrictions.

Birthing partners of women in labour are welcome to attend and partners can attend a caesarean section done under regional anaesthesia.

Partners may visit St Catherine’s Ward and St Angela’s Ward from 2pm to 3pm and from 7pm to 8pm.

Parents of an infant in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit may visit, one parent at a time. Fathers can visit for 2 hours.

A partner or support person may attend for the Dating scan (12 to 13+6 week) and the anomaly (20 week) scan.