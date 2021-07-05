Visiting restrictions eased at Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe

print

Statement – From Monday 5th July 2021, Portiuncula University Hospital will be easing general visiting restrictions and facilitating visits to patients in the ward areas by appointment. Appointments will be staggered across all ward areas each day between 3:00pm and 4:30pm.

James Keane, Hospital Manager said, “We are delighted to be in a position to re-introduce visiting from today the 5th July 2021. We will be arranging visits by appointment to minimise the risk of COVID-19 to patients, family members and staff. Each patient can have one nominated visitor daily for up to 20 minutes.

“To schedule a visit, the family member/visitor should contact the relevant ward between 11:00am and 12:30pm Monday – Friday (weekend visiting must be arranged on Friday morning). Nominated visitors should arrive 5-10 minutes prior to their appointed time.

“Entrance to the hospital will be via the Emergency Department where “Meet and Greet” staff will check the nominated visitor from the approved visiting list and will ask the relevant COVID-19 screening questions.

“This assigned appointment is for visiting only. Appointments to speak with the Doctor must be arranged via the relevant consultant secretary.

“Visitors will be required to follow public health guidance, including wearing a surgical mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly during their visit to the hospital.

“Children under the age of 16 are not permitted to visit the hospital. Visiting on critical and compassionate grounds will continue to be facilitated at the discretion of the ward/unit manager or designated nurse in charge.

“We are grateful to the public for their co-operation in ensuring we can resume visiting in a safe manner to protect our patients and visitors. For this reason we will not be resuming routine visits for patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.”