Visiting restrictions have been put into place in The Blackrock Health Galway Clinic

The clinic confirmed to Galway Bay FM News this afternoon that due to the influx of seasonal flu and Covid-19 infection, visiting is restricted throughout the hospital.

This has been done to protect at-risk patients.

Visiting hours at the hospital are from 5.30pm to 7.30pm daily and only one visitor is permitted to attend per patient with a time limit of 15-20 minutes.