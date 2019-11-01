Visiting restrictions at UHG due to winter vomiting bug

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Visiting restrictions are in place at University Hospital Galway due to an outbreak of the winter vomiting bug

UHG is asking people to comply with visitor restrictions on St Pius’s ward due to a number of cases of Norovirus on the ward.

Infection control procedures are in place on the ward and will remain until further notice.

The hospital says that in order to assist staff in curtailing the spread of this virus, it’s imperative that only essential visiting takes place.

Children should not visit the hospital as they may be particularly susceptible to the illness.

Visitors are requested to use the alcohol hand gels supplied as they enter and leave the hospital.

There’s been an increase in the number of cases of Norovirus in the community and anyone with recent symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting should not visit the hospital.