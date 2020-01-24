Visiting restrictions at UHG due to outbreak of vomiting bug

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway has imposed visiting restrictions due to a number of suspect cases of the vomiting bug Norovirus.

The measure is in place at St Mary’s Ward and Short Stay Ward.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea; it’s now believed an outbreak has occurred at UHG with several suspected cases at St. Mary’s Ward.

UHG says in order to assist staff in curtailing the spread of the virus, it’s imperative that only essential visiting takes place at this time.

It says children in particular must not visit the hospital as they may be highly susceptible to the illness.

Infection control procedures are in place at St Mary’s Ward and all visitors are being advised they must use alcohol hand gels supplied as they enter and leave the hospital.

The HSE adds that there has been an increase in cases of Norovirus in the community and anyone with recent symptoms should not visit patients in the hospital to ensure the safety of sick and vulnerable patients.