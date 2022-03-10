Visiting restrictions at UHG due to Flu and COVID outbreaks

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Visiting restrictions have been put in place at University Hospital Galway due to Flu and COVID outbreaks

The hospital is currently dealing with a flu outbreak on one ward and a COVID-19 outbreak on two wards.

Visiting to the affected wards will be facilitated on compassionate grounds only by advance arrangement with the ward manager

The public is being asked to reduce attendance in an effort to prevent the spread of the flu in the hospital and protect the many very sick patients.

Chris Kane, General Manager has stressed that testing negative for COVID does not mean you don’t have flu so if anyone has flu systoms they should not visit UHG

She added that anyone carrying the flu virus can spread it for 1-2 days before developing symptoms and up to 5 days after symptoms develop.