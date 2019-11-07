Visiting restrictions at Portiuncula Hospital due to vomiting bug

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Visiting restrictions are in place at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe due to an outbreak of the Winter vomiting bug

Portiuncula Hospital is asking people to comply with visitor restrictions on St John’s ward due to a number of cases of Norovirus.

Infection control procedures are in place on the ward and will remain until further notice.

Children should not visit the hospital as they may be particularly susceptible to the illness.

All visitors are requested to use the alcohol hand gels supplied as they enter and leave the hospital.

There’s been an increase in the number of cases of the winter vomiting bug in the community, and anyone with recent symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting should not visit the hospital.

St. Pius’s ward at UHG was closed last week due to the vomiting bug but re-opened on Tuesday