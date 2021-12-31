Visiting at Galway city’s public hospitals limited to compassionate grounds from tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community and a current outbreak within the hospital, visiting at Galway University Hospitals is limited to compassionate grounds from tomorrow (Jan 1st).

Visits are by appointment only and hospital staff will confirm appointments and times with the nominated support person.

In a statement, the Saolta group says the nominated support person must complete a COVID-19 screening checklist and follow the public health guidance, including wearing a surgical face mask.

In line with national guidance on visiting, the nominated support person will be asked to produce their EU Digital COVID Certificate or HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity at the hospital entrance.

The visiting restriction will remain in place for one week and the situation will be monitored continually in the meantime.

Saolta advises there are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners, in line with national guidance.

Visiting to the maternity department for nominated support partners will be facilitated once a day for a 1 hour period between 5pm and 8pm.

Partners can continue to attend for all deliveries, inductions, scans and emergency presentations, with all visits preapproved by the ward manager.

GUH is also postponing a number of elective procedures in order to redeploy staff to support essential emergency care.

Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

All routine inpatient surgeries scheduled for next week have also been postponed.

Time sensitive, urgent cases will proceed when it is safe to do so.