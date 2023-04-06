Virtual town hall meeting to discuss housing crisis in Galway West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A virtual town hall style meeting will be held next week to discuss the housing crisis in the Galway West constituency. (13/4)

It’s organised by Uplift, in association Féile Housing, and aims to give a voice to those directly affected by the crisis.

Among the speakers will be housing expert, Professor Rory Hearne.

It takes place on Thursday, April 13th, at 7pm – further information is available at Uplift.ie.

Aoife Welby of Féile Housing says it’s crucial that the Government extends the evictions ban until proper measures are put in place.