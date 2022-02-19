Virtual Reality Project wins Healthtech award for Child and Adult Mental Health Services

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A team of teenagers who volunteered to co create Virtual Reality videos that could help anxious students have received a Healthtech Collaboration Award.

Known as the Dala Project, the team created a character named Dala, invented a backstory and when the user puts on the VR headset, they are immersed in Dala’s mind and body as Dala responds to anxiety in helpful and unhelpful ways.

They found that the simulated exposure to a feared situation can reduce or eliminate the fear or anxiety response in anxious students.

The project generated a unique insight into school anxiety, into what helps and what doesn’t and found that the most powerful triggers are not the school environment but internal thoughts and worries about fitting in, friendships or being judged, shamed or embarrassed.

The results from prototype testing with young people both in and out of CAMHS was very positive as 100% believed it could help school anxiety and 45% reported a reduction in anxiety while using it.

It is hoped that all schools, youth groups and Primary Care Centres will have access to the VR for students as they need it.

This could prevent anxiety from escalating, avoidant behaviours developing thus reducing distress for students and families.

This very ambitious project had never been done before and could only have been achieved through extensive collaboration not only with young people but with HSE staff, youth services, schools, academics, Adaptas Training, ReTinize, and the financial support of The Public Services Innovation Fund.