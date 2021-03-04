Virtual public meeting to discuss planned Bank of Ireland branch closure in Oughterard

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place this evening (March 4) over Bank Of Ireland’s decision to close its branch in Oughterard.

The meeting is led by Sinn Féin Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell and former Sinn Féin councillor Tom Healy.

It takes place online this evening at 7 with those wishing to join asked to email [email protected]

It comes as earlier this week, Bank of Ireland confirmed it is to close branches in Ballygar, Dunmore and Oughterard.

The bank is shutting 88 outlets in the Republic, and 15 in Northern Ireland in September.

The Bank will continue to operate with 169 branches, including 15 in Galway.

Deputy Mairéad Farrell says it’s a huge loss to the community in Oughterard….