Virtual public meeting to discuss latest proposal for controversial waste transfer facility in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held online this evening (Wed 9th) to discuss the latest proposal to build a waste transfer station in Ballinasloe.

In October, Galway County Council received an application from Bruscar Bhearna Teoranta for a waste facility permit at Pollboy.

The application was assessed and was deemed invalid.

Galway Fine Gael Senator Aisling Dolan says a subsequent November application has been submitted to operate a waste transfer station in Ballinasloe and has passed validation stage.

Public submissions can be made until Friday 15th January.

Campaigners have argued it’s an inappropriate location for the facility due to the volume of trucks coming through the centre of the town.

In January of this year, Galway County Council refused an application from the firm.

While in late 2017, a permit was granted by the local authority but this decision was later overturned following a High Court action taken by Ballinasloe residents.

The virtual meeting to discuss the latest proposal takes place at 7.30 this evening on Zoom with further information on meeting details available by contacting [email protected] or through Facebook at ‘Ballinasloe Says No’.

Senator Dolan says the meeting aims to provide information and show how the community is united for a better future for Ballinasloe…

