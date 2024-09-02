Virtual healthcare rolled out for COPD patients in Galway

A new virtual healthcare programme is helping reduce hospital stays for COPD patients across Galway.

The MyPatientSpace app allows patients to track key health metrics, while also monitoring real-time information and alerting medical professionals of any unusual changes.

It has been successfully trialled at the Galway-based COPD service, and since April, over 200 bed days have been avoided in hospitals.

It’s also led to a reduction of over 35% in the length of virtual stays compared to the national inpatient average.

Emma Burke, the Virtual Care Lead of the programme, says the ultimate goal is to deliver treatment in the comfort of patients homes.