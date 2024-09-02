Galway Bay FM

2 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Virtual healthcare rolled out for COPD patients in Galway

Share story:
Virtual healthcare rolled out for COPD patients in Galway

A new virtual healthcare programme is helping reduce hospital stays for COPD patients across Galway.

The MyPatientSpace app allows patients to track key health metrics, while also monitoring real-time information and alerting medical professionals of any unusual changes.

It has been successfully trialled at the Galway-based COPD service, and since April, over 200 bed days have been avoided in hospitals.

It’s also led to a reduction of over 35% in the length of virtual stays compared to the national inpatient average.

Emma Burke, the Virtual Care Lead of the programme, says the ultimate goal is to deliver treatment in the comfort of patients homes.

Share story:

Extensive roadworks in Ballinasloe Town for next three weeks

Extensive roadworks will be taking place in Ballinasloe Town for the next three weeks. Five road sections will be undergoing resurfacing works, and motori...

Mairead Farrell says housing crisis can be tackled effectively with "real political will"

If there’s the political will to do something, it can be done – and that applies to the housing crisis. That’s according to Galway West ...

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of mobile saunas at Renville Pier in Oranmore

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of plans for mobile sauna units at Renville Pier in Oranmore. The project would see two m...

12% of Galway students in over-sized classes

Just over 12 percent of students in Galway are in over-sized classes. The National School Annual Census data shows the average primary school class size i...