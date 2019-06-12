Virtual dementia event to take place in the city tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Virtual Dementia Tour will take place in the city tomorrow.

It’s part of Carers Week 2019, which runs all this week, and is being held by Right at Home, one of Ireland’s leading homecare providers.

The tour aims to demonstrate to people what life is like for those who have been diagnosed with dementia.

Visitors to the tour will experience distorted vision, touch and sound in a similar way to someone with dementia.

It’s taking place from 9:30am until 5pm tomorrow at Right at Home at Mulvoy Park on the Sean Mulvoy Road.

Managing Director of Right at Home Galway, Natalie Crowe says there are nearly 3000 people experiencing dementia in Galway and the figure is set to increase.

