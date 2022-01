Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Secretary of the Galway Vintners Association says it’s urgent that Government works with publicans to produce a roadmap for the future of the industry.

Pat Gilmore says under the current restrictions, many rural pubs are simply not opening between Monday and Thursday, and instead are operating only at weekends.

Speaking to Sally-Ann Barrett, Pat, who has run Martin’s Bar in Ballygar since 1986, says the Government needs to listen to rural publicans.